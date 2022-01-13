Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So much was expected of Manchester City when Pep Guardiola became their manager in 2016.

Their first campaign with Guardiola at the helm did not go to plan.

City finished a mammoth 15 points behind Chelsea in the Premier League and barely scraped a Champions League berth.

But they bounced back in style in the 2017/18 campaign.

City were dominant from start to finish as they became the first side in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single season.

City's record-breaking campaign was the subject of an Amazon documentary series called 'All or Nothing'.

Cameras picked up some fascinating footage of ongoings behind the scenes during the season.

They managed to capture a speech Guardiola gave to his players after they clinched the Premier League title.

It's gone viral again and you can watch it below...

Guardiola started: "Can you imagine a ball boy? In his own country, a small country.

"Going to the academy when he's 13 years old. And after playing in the first team, his own team, in his heart, who stayed there a lot of years and after became the manager.

"37 years old and in four years he destroyed football. It's me. I had the privilege to live that.

"I destroyed football like you destroyed the Premier League.

"And people start to say 'The Pep Team. Oh, Pep. How he is... right, left, left, right. Inside, outside, lay the pitch. Oh how good is he. Pep is top.'

"No, no, no. All the time I've said the same thing, it's thanks to you. Of course, when we read the media, in the press conferences, and the people believes it's the manager.

"No guys. This belongs to you. The football, guys, belongs to you. It doesn't belong to me. It belongs to you."

Goosebumps. What an insight that is into one of the best managers to ever grace the sport.

