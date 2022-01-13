Newcastle transfer news: Major update on Toon pursuit of £15m star 'Howe is very keen on'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has claimed that he has heard two different reports over Newcastle United’s interest in signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City this month.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop for the winger as they look to strengthen the squad at the turn of the year.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They are undergoing a rebuild of their squad under the management of Eddie Howe.

With the club firmly rooted in the relegation zone, the club have secured the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, and he made his debut in the FA Cup third round defeat to Cambridge United.

Downie has also confirmed on Twitter that the club are inching closer to securing the signing of Chris Wood from Burnley after triggering his release clause; the deal stands at around £20m.

And they have also been linked with a move to extricate Cantwell from Carrow Road, even though he has struggled for form throughout the start of the 2021/22 season.

Norwich, of course, are struggling and are also in the relegation zone.

However, Cantwell has not scored a goal nor provided an assist this season, but reports have suggested that he is priced at around £15m by the Canaries in this transfer window.

And Downie has heard mixed reports over Newcastle’s interest in the former England U21 international.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I’ve had two different reports on this. I’ve had one report from someone saying they don’t think it’s real interest but then I’ve had another report saying that Eddie Howe and his team are very keen on him and he is someone they’d look to bring in.”

Should Newcastle sign him?

One has to think that the answer to this is no.

Newcastle might have plenty of money behind them after their takeover but a deal to sign Cantwell at £15m would not exactly represent value for money.

He hasn’t scored a goal this season, as mentioned, and he also struggled with his output when Norwich were last in the Premier League, back in 2019/20.

That season, he played 37 times in the top-flight but scored just six goals and provided two assists.

Given the amount of cash that Newcastle can use for new signings, they have to be aiming higher than a deal for a player who just cannot find the back of the net or provide assists with regularity.

