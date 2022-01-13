Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CNN have released a timeline of Novak Djokovic’s whereabouts around the time he tested positive for COVID-19 as the tennis star has been forced to admit that he had broken isolation rules.

On Wednesday, Djokovic put up a post to his Instagram addressing “misinformation” about what he had been up to before travelling to Australia for the upcoming Australian Open.

The timeline from CNN can be seen below:

December 14: Djokovic attends a basketball game in Belgrade.

December 16: After hearing about infections at the game, he takes a rapid COVID-19 test which comes back negative. Without symptoms, then takes a PCR test as well.

December 17: After another negative result from a rapid test, he attends a children’s tennis event, despite the fact he should have been isolating whilst waiting for his PCR result. Later this day, he receives his result and it is positive.

December 18: Djokovic cancels all appointments except an interview and photoshoot with L’Equipe. The French publication has confirmed Djokovic’s claim that he wore a mask for interview and only took it off for the photoshoot.

Djokovic explained why he didn't postpone the interview despite testing positive, saying: “I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.”

Although the journalist that interviewed Djokovic has said he was not informed of the positive test.

Djokovic has also said that he had made a mistake, saying: “While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

