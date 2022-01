Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The nominees for the GiveMeSport Fans' December WSL Player of the Month are here:

Tinja-Riika Korpela — Spurs ( 2 games, 1 clean-sheet)

Ella Toone — Man United (2 games, 2 goals)

Lauren Hemp — Man City ( 1 game, 1 goal)

Frida Maanum — Arsenal ( 1 game, 2 goals)

Molly Pike — Leicester (2 games, 2 assists)

Deanne Rose — Reading (1 game, 1 goal)

Vote for your winner here

News Now - Sport News