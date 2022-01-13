Honkai Star Rail: All Elements and Classes (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming game from miHoYo, the creators of the massively popular free-to-play games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, but what Elements will be part of the new game?

The brand new title from miHoYo will be their first foray into the JRPG world, with turn-based combat that has classic components of the genre.

Here's everything you need to know about the Elements that will be coming to the brand new JRPG title Honkai Star Rail.

Read More: Honkai Star Rail: Release Date, Gameplay, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Honkai Star Rail Elements

There will be a total of 7 elements in the game when it is finally released for general play at the end of 2022/the start of 2023.

The elements are Physical, Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary. Each playable character will be assigned one of these elements and their attacks will deal matching elemental damage.

Honkai Star Rail also tags playable characters in classes. The class gives an overview of exactly who the character is. The Honkai Star Rail Closed Beta revealed six classes in the game, and they are as follows:

Fertility – Characters under the Fertility class come under the healer category.

Preservation – Characters under the Preservation class come under the Tank/Shielder category.

Hunt – Characters under the Hunt class come under the Assassin category. As they are good single target DPS units.

Concord – Characters under the Concord class come under the Buffer category.

Nihility – Characters under the Nihility class come under the De-Buffer category.

Nous – Characters under the Nous class come under the Attacker category.

Destruction – Similar to Nous, characters under the Destruction class come under the Attacker category.

Read More: Honkai Star Rail Characters: Who Will Be Appearing in the Game?

We're hoping that there will be even more information released about the game ahead of the expected release date, which is believed to be the end of 2022 or early 2023.

miHoYo titles such as Genshin Impact have active communities and a ton of leaks, so it is likely that the same sources will be able to get information on this brand new game ahead of the official release date of the v1.0 edition.

Read More: Honkai Impact 3rd 5.4.0 Update: Patch Notes, Update Content, Game Adjustments & Optimizations and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News