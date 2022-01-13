Tottenham transfer news: Paratici 'still looking' to give Conte new option in key position

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons that Tottenham are still actively looking to sign a centre-back this month.

Antonio Conte has made a fine start to Premier League life at Tottenham, with his side collecting 18 points from a possible 24 available. Furthermore, Spurs have conceded just four times in those eight fixtures, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Regardless, Conte is still short on centre-back options and Jones believes that he wants to add another to his squad before the window closes.

What are Tottenham's current options?

Conte has six players that are capable of playing in a back-three, although it's not quite as straight forward as that.

Christian Romero is still sidelined through injury and isn't expected to return until next month, whilst Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga have been linked away from the club.

Rodon has been openly seeking a loan move to enhance his game-time following just two starts since Conte joined, whilst Tanganga is attracting attention from AC Milan despite his shocking performance when he gifted Chelsea two goals in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last Wednesday.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When Does it Open, When Does it Close, Latest Transfer News and More

That leaves the Spurs boss with Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez, although with Conte sticking with a back-three, Tottenham would be light should one of Rodon or Tanganga leave.

Therefore, Jones is confident that Tottenham are still hoping to improve their defensive options.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Tottenham?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They are still looking, and they've got a list that they're basically going through at the moment."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Spurs were linked with Torino defender Gleison Breme last month after he failed to agree a new contract with the Italian giants, who would be willing to offload the 24-year-old with only 18 months left on his contract.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham footballer from the 1990s? Dave Tuttle Jeff Minton Ian Hendon David McDonald

Meanwhile, Tottenham have continued to be linked with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, although his outrageous wage demands, plus the fact that the two London rivals rarely do business make a deal almost impossible.

The names of Andreas Christensen and Clement Lenglet have also been thrown about, but perhaps players like Breme in Serie A are likelier to happen now that Conte and Fabio Paratici are teaming up.

News Now - Sport News