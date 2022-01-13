GTA 6: Take-Two Have Possibly Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6's Release Date

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The holding company for the Grand Theft Auto series may have dropped a subtle hint in a financial report that GTA 6 could be released by March 2024.

This comes just days after Take-Two announced the full purchase of the mobile games giant Zynga for a whopping $12.7 billion (£9.23 billion) in what became the largest acquisition that we've ever seen in the gaming industry (via VGC).

Because of this, this has led to questions regarding what the intentions have been with Rockstar regarding the next installation of GTA, with the last mainline game being launched back in 2013 - almost 10 years ago.

While we have not seen any gameplay or trailers regarding GTA VI, Rockstar did release a remastered version of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, but ultimately went down like a lead balloon with the critiques it received on Metacritic.

With frustration building for some regarding Rockstar's silence, it appears that a timeframe may have been provided regarding when GTA 6 could be fully released.

GTA 6 Release Date Leaked?

Take-Two's financial advice was spotted by Axios (via VGC) and has documented details regarding the possible window for launch for GTA 6.

The report suggested that the game could be launched "by early 2024" and added that this "stretches from 1st April 2023, through 31st March 2024."

An analyst and his pointers in the report stated: "There are only a handful of titles that can ... provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24."

Cowen’s Doug Creutz said: "Take-Two tipped a 2012 or early 2013 release window for GTA V back in 2011 through its newly announced financial targets, then signalled a delay when it lowered them, Creutz told Axios. The game shipped in late 2013.

“So yeah, there absolutely is precedent for putting a Rockstar game into #s before it’s officially dated (and then getting it wrong)."

There is no question that GTA 6 is probably the most eagerly anticipated title in the gaming industry right now, with fans having been made to wait almost a decade for any form of announcement regarding when the game could be coming out.

If this turns out to be the case, then those gamers will have to wait two more years to get their hands on GTA 6 for the first time.

