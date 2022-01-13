Showstar UK vs USA Boxing: Deji vs Wassabi Main Event Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Showstar Boxing have announced a huge new influencer event named UK vs USA YouTube Boxing and many will be excited to see the main event has been announced as Deji will face Wassabi.

Many were thoroughly excited when this event was unveiled, and were expecting KSI and Logan Paul to be fighting, but it has been unveiled they will not be involved and the live streamed they planned was just the two revealing their new business together.

There are a lot of YouTubers who could be involved in this upcoming event, and no doubt all of the ones involved have a fan base of millions, so it is really exciting to see how the event goes.

Some of the YouTubers that are quite popular have had disputes with fellow YouTubers, so it will be very interesting to see if any of these fight each other on the night.

Deji vs Wassabi Announced as Main Event for UK vs USA YouTube Boxing

The full card is yet to be officially announced; however, we do know some of the boxers who will be fighting on the night as well as the main event.

Many were very curious to find out who would be the main event and Showstar Boxing have finally announced the main event for the night. It is a cracking one as British YouTuber Deji will face American YouTuber Wassabi.

The two have huge followings on YouTube, Deji currently has 10.6 million subscribers, whilst Wassabi has 11.5 million subscribers.

With such huge followings, there will no doubt be many across the globe who will either want to attend this boxing event or watch it live.

There is not too long to go until the fight takes place. The UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event is on Saturday 5th March 2022 and UK fans will be happily as the event is at the SSE Arena in Wembley, which is in London, United Kingdom.

With a lot of excitement, and many hoping this event will be as good as the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event, expectations are at an all time high, and we have no doubt that the YouTubers involved will deliver us a great spectacle.

Are you excited for this event? Who would you like to box on the night? Let us know!

