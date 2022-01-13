Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua has shared his 10 gym rules, that include telling training camp spies to ‘f*** off’, ahead of his make-or-break rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight will have the chance to win back his titles in April, having lost to the Ukrainian via unanimous decision back in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua has parted ways with former coach Rob McCracken and is yet to announce the identity of his new trainer, but has sent a stern message to ‘traitors’ and ‘spies’ after revealing the 10 rules of his new gym.

Amongst these rules include, ‘No f****** about’, ‘Keep your mouth shut until you know what you're talking about’ and ‘Anyone who traitors our gym or visiting spies, f*** off because we don't want you.’

AJ clearly wants a change in mentality ahead of his rematch, however, Eddie Hearn is unsure whether it’s a good idea to change coaches months before the biggest bout of his career.

The Matchroom Boxing chief said: "It is a huge risk but if you feel like you need a change and you can't go on in a specific way anymore, the alternative is much more risky.

"If AJ didn't make any changes and wasn't comfortable with his approach going into the rematch, I feel like we shouldn't be taking that rematch.

"But the fact he's been so proactive and positive and whatever route he goes down, I know he'll be comfortable with that decision.

"I'm a lot more at ease than with the flip side, which is to leave it. He needs something fresh, he's excited.

"The key thing for him in this fight is being mentally comfortable with his preparation."

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Joshua reinforced his desire to win back his titles in a couple months' time.

"I have high expectations of myself. That’s why I felt like when I lost the first time I never made excuses but I had my reason.

"I took my loss but I knew I would get it back. So I just brushed that one. But this one hurt because I was 100 per cent.

"There were no problems. Everything was cool. I just went in there and just lost to the better man on the night, and it hurt."

This will be the second shot at redemption for Joshua, who had to earn his respect back in a two-fight series with Andy Ruiz Jr back in 2019.

