Amir Khan says he will retire after Kell Brook fight in February

Amir Khan told fans he will retire from boxing after one last dance with Kell Brook during an Instagram livestream yesterday.

The Bolton boxer is finally set to face his Sheffield rival in a long-awaited grudge match at the AO Arena in Manchester on February 19.

Khan went live on Instagram to give an update on his training camp to his 1.4 million followers.

But when asked about his plans for the future, the 35-year-old revealed he will hang up his gloves regardless of the result.

As he read comments from the stream, Khan said: "I leave it to God to decide which round I knock Kell Brook out.

"I am going to win the fight 100 per cent.

"People ask me what I'm doing after this fight. I'm done, man."

ESPN posted the quotes on Twitter late last night, which prompted a flurry of replies from fans who were quick to share their reactions to his comments.

One wrote: "He should have been done a long time ago."

Another added: "They have to try to hype up this fight as much as they can, but both are damaged goods at this point."

A third commented: "Damn, got the ticket sales and bounced, not even teasing the chance of a Conor Benn fight for the PPV sales lol."

Khan, 35, has travelled over 5,400 miles to train in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado Springs, recently teaming up with Terence Crawford's trainer Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre, to get ready for his showdown with the Special One.

Describing the extreme training conditions, Khan told Sky Sports: "It's a massive shock to the system.

"Not only a shock to the system when it comes down to the temperature but a shock to the system because of the altitude as well so it makes it even harder.

"Overall, training is going really well. I feel fit, I feel sharp, and all the conditioning is on point.

"You know, we all have injuries, all the sportsmen and women. When you're at the elite level, we always have to overcome those pains, and you have to override them.

"Yeah, I have pains, I've got injuries when I'm in training. I've just sparred today and I still have to overcome those injuries because I can't think of them, I just have to get on with my job, my job is just to be ready for February 19.

"Obviously, the aches and pains are there, I'm getting older as well, sometimes you don't recover as quick. I am 35 now, I'm not like when I was 25 where I would recover after a tough session, now the body takes a bit of time.

"But it's good because I know that if I can keep on pushing myself with those pains, with those aches and tightness, then I'll be fine come fight night because I'll be nice and recovered and fresh as well."

February's fight card features Frazer Clarke's professional debut and the return of Adam Azim and Hassan Azim.

