Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Giga Chikadze had some choice words for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his fight with Calvin Kattar this weekend.

Volkanovski, 33, will defend his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273 on April 9 at a location to be determined following Max Holloway's withdrawal due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Georgian 'Ninja' takes on 'The Boston Finisher' at the UFC Apex facility on Saturday night in Las Vegas, with a possible title shot potentially up for grabs.

But the straight-talking featherweight says he isn't too impressed with the champion's choice of a replacement opponent. He reckons he's just trying to make life easier for himself.

Chikadze told reporters at a press conference: “That little chump, he’s taking the easy task.

“Korean Zombie has probably like from the last seven fights, he’s 4-3. I’m on a roll. I’m 7-0 since I got into UFC, so how can you avoid me?

“There is a reason why he’s avoiding me, and I understand that. You know, he’s fighting the guy who’s already dead.

"He’s a zombie, you know, and I’m here, the new guy. New blood. New dog. Ninja, and I deserve to be standing right there.”

He later added: “It doesn’t change my attention about this fight.

“Even if somebody’s going to fight for the title, the winner is going to fight me, so I’m standing right there and waiting my chance. Let's see what happens.

“It made me a little bit upset, but I have things to do, I’m here for my life opportunity.”

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Chikadze can extend his incredible winning streak in the UFC to eight in a row with victory over Kattar in the main event in Nevada on January 22, with a shot at the winner of the Australian's clash versus the South Korean likely next for him if he's successful.

“He has some good hands, strong,” Chikadze admitted.

“He’s a knockout power guy. That’s why I give him some credit. You know, he finishes guys.

“Some people throw 500 punches and can’t finish the guy. This guy can take 500 punches and keep moving forward, and usually, he finishes. That’s why this fight excites me.

"He’s never been broken. He’s never been knocked out or knocked down, so it’s a challenge to me this time.”

Watch Giga Chikadze speak to the media in full here...

READ MORE: Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington 'verbally agree' to headline UFC 272 in long-awaited grudge match

News Now - Sport News