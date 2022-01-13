Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Julianna Peña revealed she had a FaceTime with legendary boxer Mike Tyson after her stunning victory against Amanda Nunes.

In an interview with New York Post, Peña discussed how her life had changed since stunning Nunes to take the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 269 last month.

Nunes was expected to easily win the bout and she started strongly. She was unable to maintain this pace, however, and a rear-naked choke sealed the win for Peña mid-way through the second round.

Despite her incredible victory, Peña revealed that her life was very similar.

"I still have to wake up at 6:30 a.m. to take my almost 4-year-old daughter, Issa, to school," she said.

She did concede that her phone had been "a bit busier", however, and revealed one celebrity in particular who FaceTimed her after UFC 269.

"Mike Tyson,” she said. "We share the same agent – Chad Bronstein. Chad’s a beast. He put me on FaceTime with Mike.

"When an all-time legend and great like Mike Tyson’s reaching out, 'You made it kid.'

Nunes, who is still the UFC women’s featherweight champion, saw her incredible 12-fight, seven-year undefeated streak come to an end.

Since her victory, Peña has often appeared annoyed at suggestions her opponent simply quit after being put into a position she hadn’t faced since 2014.

She reiterated this message again, claiming she hadn’t been underestimated by Nunes.

"I think Amanda was prepared for the best version of Julianna that she was gonna see. She was ready. I said six months prior to the fight exactly what I was gonna do.

"I exposed her and I even gave her the message prior to the fight that that’s what I was gonna do. She didn’t underestimate me at all.

"She trained her ass off and was adamant, in her mind, to win the fight no matter what. She just got exposed, and that’s kind of what it was."

A rematch between Peña and Nunes is on the cards, with both stars up for the fight. UFC President Dana White claimed the bout would be the "biggest women’s fight of all time".

Meanwhile, Peña has embarked on a war of words with Kayla Harrison, the two-time Olympic judo gold medallist and two-time PFL champion who is tipped to sign with UFC in the near future.

She recently branded Harrison a "Ronda Rousey wannabe", having previously claimed the fellow American had been fighting in the "B-leagues".

Harrison has held her own, arguing that she could beat Peña 'with one arm'.

News Now - Sport News