Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Patch 6.08: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need to Know

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Patch 6.08 is set to be released in the game, with the massively popular MMORPG title now in the endgame for the current storyline.

The latest patch is expected to make changes to the endgame, with players currently going through the ending of the emotional rollercoaster of a story.

Here's everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Patch 6.08, including the release date and Patch Notes.

Release Date

There is currently no official release date for the 6.08 Patch. Going by the previous cycle of patches being released for past expansions, the time between the release of an expansion (such as Endwalker) and the .08 version is usually around two months.

Shadowbringers was released on June 28th 2019, and the 5.08 Patch for the game was then released on August 29th 2019. It's also worth noting that patches tend to be released by Square Enix on Tuesdays, which means that the release date for 6.08 will probably be around Tuesday February 8th 2022.

We will update this page as and when the official release date for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Patch 6.08 is confirmed by the developers!

Patch Notes

The official Patch Notes for the update have not yet been released by Square Enix. We will however update this page as and when these are confirmed by the company!

Here is some of what the company implemented as part of the 6.0 Patch for the game:

Areas

New Locations:

Old Sharlayan (City)

Radz-at-Han (City)

Labyrinthos

Garlemald

Thavnair

Mare Lamentorum

Quests

“Patch 6.0 introduces myriad quests in addition to the main scenario. As such, there may be cases where the patch notes only cite the initial quest in a series, or omit quests entirely to prevent spoilers. We encourage players to explore and discover what new stories and adventures await.

The Next Ship to Sail

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Rising Stones (X:6.0 Y:5.9)

Alphinaud

Players must first complete the main scenario quest "Death Unto Dawn."

Role Quests

Tank (Paladin / Warrior / Dark Knight / Gunbreaker)

Shrouded in Peril

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.6 Y:9.7)

Gridanian Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Melee DPS (Monk / Dragoon / Ninja / Samurai / Reaper)

Storm Clouds Brewing

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.7 Y:9.6)

Limsa Lominsan Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Physical Ranged DPS (Bard / Machinist / Dancer)

Seeds of Disquiet

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.6 Y:9.4)

Doman Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Magical Ranged DPS (Black Mage / Summoner / Red Mage)

Our Aching Souls

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.8 Y:9.4)

Ishgardian Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

Healer (White Mage / Scholar / Astrologian / Sage)

Far from Free

Level: ???

Radz-at-Han (X:7.5 Y:9.6)

Ala Mhigan Delegate

Players must progress to a certain point in the Endwalker main scenario.

System Changes and Additions

Level cap increased to 90 for all classes and jobs except Blue Mage.

"Stat Squish" - All player, enemy stats and the EXP curve after level 50 adjusted downwards for technical reasons.

Reduction approximately 80% vs old level 80 values.

Any EXP in-between levels will be RESET to 0 upon 6.0 launch. This is due to database issue.

Belts will be removed from the game to open additional item storage space.

New Residential District: Empyreum

Treasure Hunt: The Excitatron 6000 treasure map dungeon (6.05)

The Whorleater (Unreal) removed and Faux Hollows placed on hiatus until Patch 6.1

More information can be found on the official Final Fantasy XIV website.

