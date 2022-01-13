Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: How To Buy Tickets

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event is soon approaching, and we have all the latest details around how you can buy tickets for this highly anticipated event.

There will be a lot of fans excited for this event as the YouTubers involved will have millions of follows who subscribe to their YouTube Channels.

With the YouTube vs TikTok event being such a great success in 2021, there is no reason for this upcoming UK vs USA event to follow suit, and possibly be even more successful.

There are a lot of YouTubers who no doubt want to be involved in this event and it is very exciting the see who will be on the card when it is fully announced.

How To Buy Tickets for the Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing Event

Many YouTubers are discussing or hinting that they could be involved in this event, like Faze Temperrr, King Kenny and AnEsonGib.

It was good to see that Showstar Boxing recently announced the main event will be UK YouTuber Deji vs American YouTuber Wassabi.

With the two having over 20 million subscribers between them, their huge following will definitely be wanting to know how to attend the event, which is taking place at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Tickets have not gone on sale yet for the Showstar YouTube Uk vs USA Boxing event; however they have revealed that tickets will be on sale from Friday 14th January 2022. When they are, we will update this page with all the necessary ticket information.

No doubt there will be a website revealed soon in which the tickets will be sold from. With Ticketmaster all over the promotion so far, it is most likely that they will be the company selling the tickets.

Like most boxing events, there will be various ticket prices depending on how close to the ring you are sitting and whether you have decided you want hospitality tickets. These prices will all be revealed on Friday 14th January 2022.

It is really hard to predict the winner of the main event, and we for one can't wait to see these YouTubers enter the ring.

Will you be attending the event? Let us know down below.

