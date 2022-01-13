Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave a heartfelt speech in dressing room after El Clasico loss

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona came up just short in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Barca went into the first Clasico of the year as the heavy underdogs.

They produced a spirited performance in Saudi Arabia.

Xavi's side fell behind twice in the opening 90 minutes but pegged Real Madrid back twice to send the game to extra-time.

Unfortunately for Barca, Federico Valverde's 97th minute goal proved to be the difference as Real won 3-2.

Still, it was an encouraging performance for Barca, who can take away a lot of positives from their performance.

Barca president Joan Laporta was so pleased with his side that he gave a heartfelt speech to players and staff in the dressing room after the game.

View it below...

He started: "We're very proud. All of the Culers are proud to be Barcelona fans. Now more than ever.

"The messages that we're receiving from Barcelona, that match that you've played where you stepped up, you showed talent, you showed pride, you've outdone yourselves. You were brave, brave! We can be proud.

"As the president of Barca, with the rest of the board, and the Culers around the world, we're all proud to be Barca fans. Thank you all.

"This is the path, coach, staff, very good. Brave.

"We almost had it. We're just missing the win. But I'm sure that if we keep going we'll get it. Thank you. Visca Barca. You've stepped up. we're proud."

Laporta was given a round of applause before hugging Xavi.

Barca may have lost but you can tell just how pleased Laporta was with the performance.

Laporta could well be the man to restore Barca back to their former glories.

