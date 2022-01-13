Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s been over four years since the greatest crossover in combat sport history, and fans are still enjoying the memes that came from it.

Back in August 2017, UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather shared the ring for 10 rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, with ‘Money’ Mayweather going on to secure a TKO victory.

In the lead up to the bout, fans were unsure of how McGregor would adapt to a boxing ring as opposed to an Octagon, and to this day the jokes are still pretty funny.

Mayweather won via a 10th-round TKO, however, many fans think the American was coasting for the first rounds and only began putting pressure on in the final stages where he secured the win.

McGregor did himself justice, landing decent shots on ‘Money’ and surviving until the latter stages, however, not without a couple clinches, back-of-the-head shots and just general boxing awkwardness.

The ‘Notorious’ McGregor swiftly got the meme treatment from social media, as fans speculated how the bout would’ve sounded had Joe Rogan been in the commentary booth.

Take a look at the clip below…

McGregor barely touches the nose of Mayweather but Rogan can be heard hyping up the Irishman and claiming ‘he hurt him bad.’

Over the years, it is clear that Rogan has divided opinion. Some appreciate the enthusiasm he brings to the UFC, whilst others believe that Rogan has a tendency to over-exaggerate during his assessment of fights.

McGregor has also, through no fault of his own, garnered a reputation as a favourite amongst UFC boss Dana White and commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, leading to fans thinking he gets special treatment.

The Irishman was planned to participate in a wheelchair boxing match for charity at the start of the year, but the event was postponed due to ‘time constraints.’

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Whether we see the Forbes highest-paid athlete of the year return to a boxing ring will remain unknown, but perhaps for his sake he should stick to the Octagon.

McGregor has been rumoured to face current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira once he’s fully healed from his broken leg sustained in his defeat to Dustin Poirier last year.

News Now - Sport News