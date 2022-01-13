Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Kambosos Jr 'loves' the idea of fighting Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko - but drew the line at rival Ryan Garcia.

Australia's unified lightweight king is currently in the process of planning his next move following his split-decision win over previously unbeaten American Teofimo Lopez in New York.

Kambosos Jr, 28, shocked the boxing world by climbing off the canvas to stun Lopez Jr, 24, last November in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Fast forward a few months later and Kambosos is safely back home after missing the birth of his daughter last year.

The Australian's promoter Lou DiBella recently confirmed his champion boxer will make the first defence of his belts in May.

And Kambosos has revealed he would jump at the opportunity to face either Haney or Lomachenko in his next fight, but only if they are willing to travel 'Down Under'.

He told FOX Sports: "Look, my whole career has been the hard road.

"There's never been an easy option for me, I've always had to grind.

"I wouldn't be real, I wouldn't be true to myself if I sucked the crowd and said, 'Hey, I'm coming back for a defence but an easy fight, you're going to see three rounds'.

"What for? I'm coming for the big names, and we're already in negotiations with everybody.

"I love the Haney fight, I love the WBC piece. I love the Lomachenko fight, a big name worldwide, and Tank Davis as well. Ryan Garcia, he's got a huge name, I want to see him back in the ring first.

"But we are sitting here negotiating, making sure that they are going to come to Australia first. That is the most important, that they will travel down under.

"I know for a fact Haney will and Lomachenko will so that is a big plus straight away."

The Aussie also plans to clear out the entire division before teasing a eventual move up to super-lightweight as he has ambitions of becoming a two-weight champion in the future.

Kambosos added: "I'm chasing greatness as well here in the lightweight division.

"My body, the way that I am built as a lightweight, is perfect.

"There are some good names here, great names, in the lightweight division that I need to take out and I will take out one by one.

"And then we'll see, maybe in two or three years time, we'll see what interests me.

"I will look to take another belt somewhere else as well eventually but for now I've got business here at lightweight."

