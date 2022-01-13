AEW: Lance Archer returns on Dynamite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last night's AEW Dynamite saw a highly anticipated return from "The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer and it seems he isn't waiting in line to challenge for a title.

Archer had been out of action on AEW since October 2021 where he injured himself in a spot within his AEW World Championship number 1 contender eliminator tournament match with Eddie Kingston.



The Murderhawk Monster made his return within a segment on Dynamite between AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, and American Top Teams Dan Lambert.

Lambert and Page were exchanging verbal blows to one another, with Lambert taking aim and disrespecting Page's cowboy nature which the champ didn't take a liking to. As Lambert was seemingly leaving, that's when Lance Archer's music hit and he stormed down the ramp where he looked to take out Lambert with a steel chair. Only for him to level Page with a stiff strike, instigating a brutal assault on the champion.

Archer would follow up with an array of steel hair shots before brutally hitting the Blackout on Page through a chair.

Archer is no stranger to title matches and has challenged for the AEW World Title before where he fell just short to the champion at the time Jon Moxley. He has also recently held the IWGP United States Championship. Therefore he is no stranger to having gold around his waist.



Noticeably in Archer's return was that he didn't have manager Jake Roberts by his side. At the moment it is unclear why this is. However, something has resurged the mean streak of Archer in AEW as he showed the fans a glimpse of violence to the beloved AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

