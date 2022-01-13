Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho and falling out with people. It’s a pretty regular occurrence.

Players, other managers… heck, even ballboys. Nobody is excused when it comes to people Mourinho can get upset about.

The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss, now in charge of Serie A side Roma, enjoys a row. It’s part of the reason why he doesn’t last too long in charge of the teams he manages.

Mourinho vs Carneiro

One of the ugliest disputes came in 2015, when Mourinho clashed with then-Chelsea physio Eva Carneiro during the Blues’ 2-2 draw against Swansea on the first day of the 2015/16 campaign.

Carneiro ran onto the pitch with then-chief physio Jon Fearn in injury time to treat Eden Hazard. It meant the injured Belgian would have to leave the pitch and wait to be called back on by the referee.

Mourinho, furious with the medics, said afterwards: “I wasn't happy with my medical staff because even if you are a medical doctor or secretary on the bench, you have to understand the game.”

It was the beginning of a lengthy row that even led to Carneiro taking Mourinho to court.

The Portuguese coach prevented Carneiro from attending matches or training sessions after the incident. Six weeks after it happened, she left the club.

She later took the matter to court, filing for constructive dismissal. In a statement, Mourinho admitted to calling Carneiro a "daughter of a b****" in Portuguese.

Chelsea offered her a £1.2 million settlement deal which was rejected. It was eventually settled out of court nearly one year after the Swansea match.

"I am relieved that today we have been able to conclude this tribunal case,” the Gibraltarian said at the time.

“It has been an extremely difficult and distressing time for me and my family and I now look forward to moving forward with my life.

"My priority has always been the health and safety of the players and fulfilling my duty of care as a doctor."

What is Carneiro doing now?

Carneiro now works as a private consultant with the Sports Medical Group, located in London.

According to her profile on the practice’s website, she is working with the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

She’s also back in football. In November, Carneiro became an owner of Lewes FC.

"Love the beautiful game. Imagine using its power for good. Imagine finding a club with values at the centre of its ethos,” she said after visiting Lewes FC’s Dripping Pan stadium, per The Argus.

“Imagine equal pay and equal facility and pitch access for men and women.”

Carneiro spoke about Mourinho row in 2020

Reflecting on the Mourinho row in 2020, Carneiro told talkSPORT: “It’s impossible to go through something that I went through for the best part of a year of my life and not be changed by it. But it hasn’t put me off at all.

“It’s fair to say I needed time off, I needed to enjoy my job again and be a doctor again without the complications of being in the limelight. I was in every paper in every country for a really long time and I wasn’t at all comfortable with that.

“Certain individuals in football wanted to treat me like I did something wrong, when it was clear I was only doing my job.”

