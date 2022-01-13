Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Justicia won back his PDC tour card on Wednesday.

The Spaniard emerged victorious on day one of the 2022 PDC Qualifying School final stage in Germany.

Justicia whitewashed Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-0 in the last two to secure a progression back to the professional circuit.

One man that may not be ecstatic to see Justicia back on tour is Adrian Lewis.

The two-time world champion had a big bust-up with Justicia during a UK Open qualifier match in 2018.

Lewis became irritated with his opponent in their quarter-final clash.

The Englishman confronted Justicia and accused him of 'trying to p*** him off'.

Lewis went on to win the game in a last leg decider but, despite emerging victorious, he was still furious and pushed Justicia in the neck.

Security were forced to come on and usher Lewis away.

View the moment Lewis pushed Justicia before being escorted away by security below...

Lewis was fined £3,000 and given a three-month suspended ban. He later apologised for his actions.

"I deeply regret that my frustrations got the better of me as I felt that my opponent was trying to provoke me," he said.

"I realise now that I should have reported any problems to tournament officials instead of confronting Jose after the match.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the PDC, the sponsors of the event, my own sponsors who I thank for their loyalty and support, my manager, darts fans and finally my family.

"I would like to say a big thank you for all of the kind messages sent to me from all over the world, and now I just want to put this all behind me and concentrate of playing the game I love and trying to make my way back to the top."

The two could meet again on the PDC Pro Tour over the course of the next two years.

