Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are just three football clubs who have changed stadiums since 2000.

Moving grounds is always an emotional time for supporters as they kiss goodbye to the terraces that they've called their home for years, decades or sometimes more than a century.

However, when the rewards are world-class facilities like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Etihad Stadium, then there's good reason to think that letting go of the past can work out in the end.

Football stadiums no longer in use

But even when fans are enjoying the luxury of non-wooden seats and culinary choices that go on forever, they will still cast their minds back to the good-old days every now and again.

As such, in celebration of the football stadiums have bitten the dust over the last few decades, we've decided to compile a devious quiz to see just how much you remember them all.

Sure, we like to think you've got a pretty good idea about what Arsenal and West Ham United used to call their old haunts, but what about the former homes of Derby County and Swansea City?

Well, that's what we're here to find out because we've put together 20 stadiums that are no longer in use by the football clubs that once called them home to see how much you remember.

Mark scheme

In fact, we're taking the matter so seriously that there's even a mark scheme that you can compare yourself against once you've finished, so be sure to take a look at what's on stake down below:

0-4 marks: The local farmer's field

5-9 marks: Decent non-league stadium

10-14 marks: Solid atmosphere and facilities

15-19 marks: Top Premier League arena

20 marks: Brand-spanking-new £1 billion stadium

Name these 20 British stadiums no longer in use

Still fancy yourself as a nostalgia-loving hipster of the British game? Right then, well, put your knowledge to the test by trying to name these 20 stadiums that are no longer in use right here:

1 of 20 Let's start easy: What was Tottenham's old ground called? Tottenham Marshes Northumberland Park Tottenham Hotspur Stadium White Hart Lane

