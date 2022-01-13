Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC star Dustin Poirier is looking stacked and ready for a move to welterweight, after the American shared pictures from his recent training.

The ‘Diamond’ Poirier is recovering from his recent title fight defeat against Charles Oliveira, where the Brazilian managed to submit Poirier via rear-naked choke in the third round.

Since then, the 32-year-old has toyed with the idea of moving up a weight class, and his recent Instagram posts reaffirm that.

Like many fighters, Poirier has been on a physical journey since being in the UFC.

Since starting as a featherweight, where he fought Max Holloway, Poirier rose through the weight rankings where he stayed a lightweight for the majority of his career.

At 155lbs, Poirier really made his name after putting in impressive performances against Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and more. This is all before his two successive victories over Conor McGregor.

However, after falling to defeat against Oliveira at the end of 2021, Poirier has speculated over another move up in weight class.

The Louisianna-native shared a picture on social media on Wednesday that shows he’s getting ready to make the move up, captioning it ‘Bulking SZN.’

He’s already exchanged a war-of-words with welterweight fighter Nate Diaz, with the two men seemingly eager to share the Octagon with one another.

Diaz, who was inactive for three years, has suffered two defeats in his last three fights at welterweight, however, the Stockton-native has garnered a reputation as a street fighter who will take on anyone.

What does this mean for Conor McGregor, though?

The Irishman had been heavily rumoured to come back and have a fourth fight with the American, having been defeated in the previous two.

However, if Poirier changes weight class, this makes the task for the ‘Notorious’ seemingly more difficult.

Many fans have suggested the we could see Dana White throw the former two-weight champion straight into a title shot, with Charles Oliveira waiting for a potential opponent.

