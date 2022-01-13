Gunners transfer news: Contact made over £22.5m star who'd 'thrive at Arsenal'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Arthur.

The 25-year-old moved to Turin in September 2020 as part of a swap deal which saw Miralem Pjanic join Barcelona, but he has struggled to make his mark in Serie A.

What's the latest transfer news involving Arthur?

Arthur has featured in just seven top-flight matches this term due to a combination of injury setbacks and lack of form.

He does not appear to be a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans moving forward, and Arsenal seem to have spotted an opportunity to try to sign him.

It has been reported that the Gunners are pushing to land the 21-cap international before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

What has Jones said about Arthur?

Jones has conceded that things haven't worked out well for Arthur at Juventus, largely due to the side's style of play under Allegri, but he feels that the diminutive midfielder would have far more joy in an Arsenal shirt if he gets his move to the Premier League.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Contact has been made and Juve would prefer a sale if he’s going to leave. He’s not really an Allegri-type player but for Arteta, he would thrive at Arsenal.”

Would Arthur be a good signing for Arsenal?

Arthur, who Transfermarkt value at £22.5m, seems to have lost his way in his first 18 months at Juventus, but he showed during his time at Barcelona that he is a classy player when in full flow.

With Juventus struggling to dominate possession, games have passed him by in Serie A, yet things could be different at Arsenal, with Arteta wanting his side to control matches from start to finish.

Furthermore, Arsenal's midfield currently looks stretched, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Granit Xhaka continues to throw in costly errors, as we saw in the Gunners' narrow defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.

It is clear that the north London club need to bolster their midfield options if they are going to hold off the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham in the battle for fourth spot, so bringing in Arthur at this point in the campaign makes perfect sense.

