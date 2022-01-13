Arrowmancer: Release Date, Pre-Registration, AI Drawing and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arrowmancer is a brand new anime game that is coming to mobile and produced by the creators of Waifu Labs.

The game sees players explore the solar system and conquer its challenging dungeons, levelling up witches to become an interplanetary legend.

Here's everything you need to know about Arrowmancer, including the release date, pre-registration for the game and more.

Release Date

There is not currently an exact release date for the game beyond February 2022, but we're hoping that the developers will confirm one soon.

We will update this page as and when the developers reveal the official release date for Arrowmancer!

Pre-Registration

Sizigi Studios have confirmed that players will be able to pre-register to play the game via Android and iOS.

You can find out more information on how to pre-register for Arrowmancer via the official website for the game.

AI Drawing

The developers have confirmed that the game will have AI drawn characters, created from a bot. Sizigi Studios noted on their website: "The portraits you see are not remixed parts drawn by human artists but faces born from the imagination of an inhuman creator.

We trained a machine-learning algorithm to draw independently of guidance from humans. You can try it yourself! Play with our demo at: https://waifulabs.com/"

Gameplay

Sizigi Studios noted the following with regards to the new title and the gameplay:

YOU ARE A SPACE WITCH

Explore the eternal cities of Mercury. Stamp your passport at the Great Nature Preserve on Venus. Visit your alma mater in the most advanced Institute of Witchcraft on Mars! Journey past the far reaches of the night sky in this solarpunk adventure.

A NEW CHARACTER ENGINE

Experience the character system powered by the latest advancements in machine learning. Customize your unique units by fusing them with others. Discover units that no one has ever seen.

IMPORT YOUR WAIFULABS CHARACTERS

Import your very own piece of the story using Waifu Labs technology. Create a character from Waifulabs.com and use them in Arrowmancer!

FAST-PACED, REPLAYABLE GAMEPLAY

Create a team of three witches to bring into combat. Dance on a 3×3 grid in real-time while dodging boss mechanics and using abilities and powerups.

DEEP PROGRESSION

Collect witches with hundreds of different personalities, dances, abilities, and passives. Level them up and combine them to unlock new powers and set up synergistic teams. Field your best team to take on the mission at hand. Overcome all the challenge missions!

