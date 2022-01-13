AEW: The House Of Black expands as Brody King debuts

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last Night's Dynamite finally saw the first addition to The House Of Black and it was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling , Brody King. The Kings Of The Black Throne had officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

Penta El Zero Miedo, who has recently had issues with Malakai Black, went one on one with Matt Hardy on last night's show. Penta would be the victor via pinfall after hitting Hardy with the Fear Factor.

Post-match saw Penta and Alex Albrahantes take to the microphone to call out Malakai Black. The lights would go out and when they appeared Malakai and Penta would collide and exchange a series of strikes before Malakai eventually gained the upper hand. However, as Malakai was about to attempt to demask Penta, The Varsity Blonds would charge the ring and change the momentum completely as the three would carry out a three-on-one assault on Black before Julia Hart would tell the men that enough was enough.

As the three men turn to Malakai, the wounded Malakai looks at them all with a sickening smile on his face before counting to three which causes the lights to go out. As they turned on there stood Black's former tag team partner and a new member of The House Of Black, Brody King.

King would dominate the three men with ease, demonstrating his unbelievable athleticism as he levelled Pillman Jr with a thunderous cannonball in the corner before dropping Garrison with an impressive tag team manoeuvre.

It had been rumoured for a while that King had been signed by AEW with all the teases Malakai Black had showcased over a series of promos and short vignettes, however, it is more than clear now that Black has backup[ from The House.

The Kings Of The Black Throne had arrived and they are no strangers to Tag Team gold. They are currently the PWG Tag Team Champions and have held the belts for over 100 days having picked them up at September 26th's PWG Threemendous VI defeating Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita.

It seems like Brody will be officially announced as ALL ELITE with AEW promoting merchandise on their twitter.

Now The House Of Black finally has another member it is a question of who is next within Malakai's plan.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

