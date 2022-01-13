Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The excitement is building already for the arrival of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6 and fans of the long-running series will continue.

It was confirmed back in 2019 by Lizzie Armato, a real-life professional skateboarder, who revealed that "he's coming out with another one," in reference to Hawk, and admitted that she will be featuring in the upcoming title (via Metro).

Activision will be hoping to improve on the previous mainline addition to the series, which did not work out the way that they will have wanted it to.

In fact, it received one of the lowest critique scores on Metacritic in 2015 with just 32 and a user score of 1.5 from over 400 consumer ratings.

So, the only way is up for the developers, with the few couple of games in the series, released back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, still considered to be two of the best games in history.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6 Release Date

At the time of writing, no indication has been provided in regards to when the next Tony Hawk game will be released.

All that we know is that the game is currently in production but there has been no trailers or footage involving gameplay, which likely means that we could either see Tony Hawk 6 released this year or in 2023.

We will have no indications in regards to the timeframe of release until Activision launch the world reveal of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 6, in which case they may give us a clue in regards to when the game is coming out.

For the time being, stick with us and we will update this article as soon as more details are revealed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

