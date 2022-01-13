Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nia Jax has put to bed the rumours that she and fellow former Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair legitimately hate each other.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair started legitimately striking each other during their match on the August 30 episode of Monday Night Raw.

This report lead to speculation from fans that Jax and Flair had legitimate issues with one another, although reports claim that their fight didn't continue backstage.

However, as can be seen below, Jax has now put those rumours to bed.

Taking to her TikTok page, Nia Jax shared a video of her and Charlotte Flair getting pedicures together, showing that they don't have an issue with each other.

Jax captioned the video with "her and Charlotte really hate each other", with the lyrics from Rhianna's 'You look so dumb right now' playing over the top.

Nia Jax was released by WWE in November, with many fans left shock by the news considering it was believed that Jax was a favourite of management.

However, reports at the time indicated that Jax was one of a few WWE Superstars let go due to the fact they weren't vaccinated, which you can read more about by clicking here.

In Q&As since her release, Nia has suggested that she is done with wrestling and won't be returning, but many fans think she could eventually see herself back in WWE.

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, and will be competing in WWE's Royal Rumble match on January 29.

