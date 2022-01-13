Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: How To Watch The Event Featuring Deji and Wassabi

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Showstar announcing that Deji and Wassabi will be the main event for the UK vs USA YouTube Boxing fight, many are wondering how they can watch and we have all the latest details regarding this.

The event organisers are trying to follow the many influencer boxing events we have had in the past in which millions of fans have tuned into see their favourite stars go head to head in the ring.

There will be a lot of big YouTubers fighting on the night, and no doubt many of them will have subscriber counts at least over one million, so there will be a lot wanting to attend the fight or watch it online.

We hope that in the near future, more details will be announced over all the YouTubers boxing in this fight.

Read More: Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: Date, Card, Venue, Event, Tickets, Live Stream and All You Need to know

How To Watch The Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing Event Featuring Deji and Wassabi

As with many boxing events, they will typically sell out and due to this, all the fans who want to go will not be able to attend the event.

Typically we see these boxing events be live streamed or be available to watch via pay-per-view. Pay-per-view typically costs around £10-20 for the one off boxing night.

There are a lot of details unknown about this fight, and one of them is how fans who cannot attend will not be able to watch this fight.

The boxing event will be live-streamed for those who will not be able to attend and right now, these details for this event have not been revealed. With this involving specifically YouTube stars, it will be most likely that the event will be on YouTube.

It is not known whether this event will be free to watch or if there will be a small fee. If it does get put on YouTube we hope there will be a good commentary team to cover the event.

This is no doubt a very exciting time for those who love YouTube, and there will be some fights in which we see influencers face people that they have had disputes with across the socials.

There will be a lot more details revealed in the near future, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

You can find all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News