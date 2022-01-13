AEW: AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker wants women to headline an AEW PPV

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent interview with The Kliq, Baker discussed what is next for the AEW women's division.

It is evident that if you are involved or are familiar with the world of professional wrestling then you will know who Britt Baker is. The current AEW Women's Champion has been dominant, holding the belt for approximately 230 days and counting.

Baker has been at the pinnacle of the AEW women's division and has put on an array of memorable bouts with fellow competitors in the women's division.

While Baker has been AEW Women's Champion she has had numerous incredible battles with the likes of Tay Conti, Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and many more.

Baker took to The Kliq about the momentum that women's division has at the moment and how it isn't slowing down anytime soon.

She stated: "The division, the storylines, everything has been so great."

Baker even touched on the fact that AEW had two belts now, with Jade Cargill holding the TBS Women's World Championship.

Baker teased saying that "There's a big match coming up and it should be the main event"

Baker in the past has main-evented numerous AEW shows and the consistency of the women's division across all matches has been highly impressive. Baker even headlined AEW's most recent special event, Battle Of The Belts where she defeated Riho in a hard-hitting contest.





It is interesting to see what this mystery "big match" could be but the AEW Women's Championship will inevitably headline an AEW PPV sooner rather than later.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

