Newcastle transfer news: Major Magpies issue emerges in race to sign £14.4m star

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Newcastle United may be able to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in this month's transfer window.

However, he has admitted that the Magpies do face plenty of competition for the full-back's signature.

What is the latest transfer news involving Tagliafico?

The 29-year-old is into the final 18 months of his contract at Ajax, suggesting that his time in the Dutch capital could be coming to an end.

He has attracted interest from Newcastle, who have also been monitoring Everton's Lucas Digne recently.

Digne has agreed to join Aston Villa instead, though, meaning that Tagliafico may represent a more viable option for the Toon Army.

What has Jones said about Newcastle's chances of signing Tagliafico?

Jones believes that Newcastle could land Tagliafico, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, before the end of the month. He has explained that the 36-cap international does have a number of options, though, and it may boil down to whether he is confident about Eddie Howe's men staying in the Premier League this season or not.

Speaking about the likelihood of Tagliafico choosing Newcastle as his next destination, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Tagliafico, potentially. But, Tagliafico has also got interest from about three or four other Premier League clubs, so he’d have a decision to make on how he views Newcastle’s short-term future, really.”

How badly do Newcastle need to sign a left-back in January?

Bringing in someone to cover this position should be one of the top priorities at the club this month.

Newcastle completed the signing of Kieran Trippier last week, so they now have an established international to cover the right flank moving into the second half of the season.

However, the left-back role must be a source of concern for Howe right now. Jamal Lewis is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Paul Dummett has also had a torrid time with injuries over the past couple of years.

This has led to Matt Ritchie dropping into defence, but he has rarely looked comfortable in a back four.

If Newcastle can bring in a player of Tagliafico's calibre, this would be a huge boost for the side as the Argentine would be a significant upgrade on the current players at Howe's disposal.

