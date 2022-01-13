Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE announcer Corey Graves has been cleared for an in-ring return, according to reports.

Graves joined WWE as part of Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 and then enjoyed early success in the infancy of black and gold NXT. Firstly feuding with the brand's first-ever champion, Seth Rollins over the NXT Championship before teaming with Adrian Neville and capturing NXT Tag Team Title gold when they defeated Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

However, a series of concussions saw Graves forced into retirement in 2014 and has since carved out a successful announcing career across NXT, Raw and SmackDown. As well as hosting his own show on the WWE Network, Culture Shock and fronting WWE podcast, After The Bell.

Now Fightful has learned that the 37 year-old has been cleared to compete, having previously been on WWE’s ‘no contact’ list, once home to the likes of Paige and Edge. Several pitches have been put to Graves, but so far there’s no indication of how or when we’ll likely to see him in action on WWE TV. This comes just weeks after we saw Graves capture the 24/7 Championship on Raw, the first time we've seen 'The Saviour of Misbehaviour' get in any way physical since he went behind the booth.

Graves fiancé and WWE superstar Carmella was quick to jump on the speculation by tweeting in the direction of fellow WWE couples Miz and Maryse and Edge and Beth Phoenix. Sparking speculation that a gentle reintroduction via a mix tag feud could be the way we see Corey get back to in ring competition.

