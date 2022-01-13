Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lorenzo Insigne will become arguably the Major League Soccer's most high-profile active player when he joins Toronto FC.

The Italian, 30, signed his contract with The Reds earlier this week and will join in the summer.

Insigne has achieved so much during his career.

The winger has scored 89 goals for Napoli over the past decade and recently played a key role as Italy won Euro 2020.

But, despite being a top class player for so long, Insigne doesn't come close to making the greatest XI to have ever played in the MLS.

So many legends of the sport have plied their trade in the MLS since it's formation in 1996.

90min.com have named the greatest XI of players to have played in the league over the past 26 years.

Their XI is based on what the players have done over the course of their career rather than what they did during their stint in the MLS.

View their XI below...

What a team that is. The talent across the board is frightening.

So many world-class players have decided to come across to north America at the back end of their careers.

It's no disrespect to Insigne, but he was never going to get in the side when it boasts a front three of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Didier Drogba.

Insigne isn't the only big name that misses out on the side, though.

The English trio of Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney enjoyed great success in the Premier League and are among the league's greatest ever players.

However, they miss out on a place in the side, with Alphonso Davies, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard and Ibrahimovic occupying places in the side instead.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lothar Matthäus excelled for both Bayern Munich and Germany, with the latter even winning the Ballon d'Or in 1990, but don't make the team.

While David Villa, who helped Spain to Euro 2008 and the World Cup title in 2010, also misses out.

