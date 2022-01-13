Newcastle transfer news: ‘Talks have been held’ between the Magpies and £25.2m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, 'talks have been held' between the representatives of Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile and Newcastle United ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window.

It's been a busy start to the move for the Magpies, who have secured the services of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, with several more deals expected to be completed.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

And Badiashile could be the next fresh face to grace St. James' Park. With Newcastle currently boasting the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, another defender may be next on Eddie Howe's list of priorities.

Trippier has already strengthened the right-back area, but a new centre-back now appears to be taking precedence for the North-East outfit.

Newcastle reportedly had an offer of around £30 million turned down by LOSC Lille for Sven Botman before the French outfit made it clear he's not for sale, while it's believed they have made a 'fresh bid' for Sevilla star Diego Carlos.

Well-known journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Howe's charges are 'keen on' Badiashile as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising central defenders in Ligue 1 in recent years and bringing him to Newcastle may be seen as a significant coup for the newly-monied club.

O'Rourke confirmed that initial negotiations have taken place between Badiashile's people and the Magpies, but it remains to be seen if they follow up their interest with a formal offer.

What has O'Rourke said about Badiashile?

With Newcastle currently lingering in the Premier League relegation zone, Howe is expected to sign at least four players this month in order to escape the bottom three.

Badiashile could be one of the players brought in to save their season after O'Rourke revealed 'talks' were held between the player's representatives and the club.

He told GiveMeSport: “Maybe for Newcastle, I know talks have been held between his representatives and Newcastle, trying to see if there's a deal that can be done.”

Would Newcastle be a good move for Badiashile?

After making his senior debut in 2018, the 6 foot 4 beast has gone on to establish himself in the Monaco first-team, racking up 105 appearances for his boyhood club in all competitions.

The youngster - who is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt - has attracted the attention of top teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent times, and may see Newcastle as somewhat of a risk at this stage in his career.

Although he would surely be guaranteed game time, the prospect of them being relegated is real and Badiashile may be better off waiting for a more secure suitor to lodge a bid.

