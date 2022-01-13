AEW: WWE Hall Of Famer is a big fan of Jade Cargill

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been dominating the AEW Women's Division ever since she stepped foot within the squared circle. She has been gaining fans and recognition all across the wrestling world.

Since debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has been unstoppable. Disposing opponents left, right, and center, cementing TBS as "That B**** Show" by becoming the inaugural TBS Women's World Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan caused a stir on social media by comparing Cargill's undefeated streak to one of the most memorable undefeated streaks in professional wrestling, that being none other than Goldberg.

Tony Khan said: "Jade Cargill's run is probably the most dominant of any wrestler in North America has been on, since Bill Goldberg 25 years ago."

This comment created mixed responses from fans and wrestling personnel and legends.



WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched on the matter on the Hall Of Fame podcast. He stated that the comparison to Goldberg wasn't 100% accurate but he can understand why there are parallels there between the two athletes' dominance inside the squared circle.

Booker T explained: "both were green, both were new to the business, both literally look so impressive that you can't do anything else than let them go out there and beat the hell out of someone."

Cargill has continued where she left off in 2021, picking up another impressive victory as she quickly dispatched Skye Blue and extended her AEW record to 24 wins and 0 losses. It is clear she has made an impact in the world of wrestling and is gaining the attention of established names in the professional wrestling world.



