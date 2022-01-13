Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Darts trailblazer Fallon Sherrock is close to missing out on a PDC Tour Card after two defeats in the final stage of Q-School.

The 'Queen of the Palace' is aiming to become the second woman to land a spot on the PDC Tour after Lisa Ashton achieved the feat in 2020.

To gain a Tour Card, players must attend Qualifying School, shortened to ‘Q School’, where players compete to gain a set number of spots.

Sherrock progressed to the final stage earlier this week, but her bid to earn a Tour Card has since been derailed.

She first suffered a 6-1 defeat to Danny Lauby of the United States yesterday, and narrowly lost 6-5 to compatriot James Richardson today.

Sherrock started well against former BDO Youth world champion Richardson, going 2-0 ahead, but she then fell 5-3 behind.

The 27-year-old recovered to force a leg decider, but ultimately could not fully overturn the deficit.

It is not impossible for Sherrock to still earn a PDC Tour Card, but the opportunities to do so are slim for the remainder of the Q-School final stage.

More than 650 players are competing in the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools this month, with 32 PDC Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the circuit for 2022 and 2023.

Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen in Germany are hosting the competition, which saw 128 players progress to the final stage.

After making headlines at the 2020 World Championships, where she became the first woman to ever win a match at the competition, Sherrock has established herself as a fan favourite whenever she has competed at televised events.

This year, she has set a number of milestones, becoming the first female darts player to reach the quarter-finals of a major darts tournament at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Sherrock also reached the final of the Nordic Darts Masters, where she lost to former world number one Michael van Gerwen. This made her the first woman in history to reach the final of televised PDC tournament.

Unfortunately, Sherrock lost in the opening round of this year’s Dart World Championships, and now looks set to miss out on competing at all Players Championships and European Tour Qualifiers for two years.

Sherrock took part in Q School in 2020 but was also unable to gain a Tour Card on that occasion.

News Now - Sport News