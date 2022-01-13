Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe sent clear message over deal for 213 G/A star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will be 'missing a trick' if they do not attempt to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies joined football's financial elite last year after the successful takeover of a Saudi-backed consortium and have been linked with several high-profile signings ever since.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

In recent weeks, the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Todd Cantwell and Dominic Solanke have been listed as potential targets for the Magpies as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his first-team squad.

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier became the first new arrival of the winter window after he completed his £12 million move from Atletico Madrid, and he could be the first of many.

Howe is expected to strengthen several areas of his starting lineup and has already triggered Chris Wood's £25m release clause in an attempt to prise him away from Burnley.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports have claimed Morelos is an 'ugent target' for Newcastle, and Fabrizio Romano has stated how the club are 'working to sign one more striker'.

The news comes after Callum Wilson was been ruled out of action for up to eight weeks following a serious hamstring injury, leaving the St. James' Park outfit extremely light on numbers and quality in the final third.

Dwight Gayle is currently the only natural alternative in Wilson's absence after Joelinton has been surprisingly transformed into a hugely effective box-to-box midfielder by Howe since his arrival.

Therefore, Downie believes the Newcastle hierarchy will be missing out if they do not make a move for the prolific Morelos this month, despite Wood's potentially imminent arrival.

What has Downie said about Morelos?

Throughout his career, the Colombia international has found the back of the net on a regular basis.

In 280 appearances for Independiente Medellin, HJK Helsinki and Rangers, Morelos has scored 153 goals and provided a further 60 assists.

His incredible record in front of goal has cultivated an enviable reputation, and Downie claims he'd be a good acquisition for Newcastle, although stated he has no news on whether he is a target or not.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think Newcastle will be missing a trick if they don't go for him. But I've not got any news on whether they have or not.”

Would Morelos be a good signing?

If Newcastle were to prise Morelos away from Ibrox, then the North-East outfit would be getting a proven goalscorer, who can also stay fit, something they haven't had in many years.

The South American racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in 44 outings last term, firing the Gers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

Morelos has carried that good form into the current campaign - finding the back of the net on 13 occasions - and has also missed just four games through injury since the start of 2017/18.

It's easy to understand why Downie has outlined Morelos as a sensible target for Newcastle then, but it remains to be seen if he's a player they plan to sign.

