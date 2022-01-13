West Ham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 6 ft 3 ace who has green light to move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones says he has not heard anything about Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause moving to West Ham but has confirmed that the Hammers are looking at multiple central defensive options.

With both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma currently out injured, strengthening defence seems to be a priority for David Moyes this month.

What is the latest news involving Hause?

According to Football Insider, West Ham have made an approach to sign Hause from Villa as they aim to ease their injury crisis at the back.

The same report states that Steven Gerrard has given the green light for the 26-year-old to leave the Midlands club, though that is dependent on them bringing in a centre-half themselves.

Hause, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa are Villa's only centre-back options right now, so Gerrard's reported stance is certainly understandable.

Enter Giveaway

Hause, though, may be eager to move on, with the 6 ft 3 Englishman barely playing this season. Prior to his recent appearance against Brentford, Hause had failed to pick up a single minute from any of Villa's previous eight games.

What has Jones said about Hause to West Ham?

Ultimately, a transfer to West Ham could make sense. But Jones is not hearing too much in regards to that.

On the Hammers' search for a new central defender, the football journalist told GMS: "That isn't one I've heard, I have to say.

"I haven't heard on Kortney Hause specifically, but they are having to look at other options because some of the players like [James] Tarkowski and [Lloyd] Kelly that they had in mind aren't going to be gettable."

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

Should West Ham sign Hause?

If Tarkowski and Kelly remain out of reach as Jones has suggested, then Hause as an alternative does not sound too bad.

The most important thing is that West Ham get at least one body in; Zouma's injury is not as serious as Ogbonna's, so his return will obviously improve the Hammers' situation at the back.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure West Ham United footballer from the 1990s? Stuart Slater Jimmy Quinn Colin Foster Mike Small

Hause has Premier League experience, so he certainly looks capable of doing a job and seems easier to get than the likes of Tarkowski and Kelly right now.

From the ex-Wolves player's perspective, he may be wary of joining the east London club and then losing his spot as soon as Moyes has all of his options available again. But as of now, there is undoubtedly a route into their starting XI, especially with games continuing to come thick and fast.

News Now - Sport News