Tottenham transfer news: Shock update emerges on £18m star that 'nobody saw coming'

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is surprised that Tottenham are interested in signing Jesse Lingard.

The out of favour £18m-rated Manchester United attacker has been linked with a move to West Ham this month, but Antonio Conte's side appear to have joined the race for his signature.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

It's been another frustrating season for the 32-cap England international, who's not started a Premier League game and has been desperately starved of opportunities. Even Ralf Rangnick's appointment hasn't led to an improvement in game-time, with his only start coming in the dead rubber Champions League game against Young Boys.

Despite long-term interest from West Ham, Football.London believe that Tottenham have contacted Lingard's representatives. At this stage, a summer move, when Lingard will be available on a free transfer, looks likelier, although a January switch hasn't yet been ruled out.

Tottenham have been linked with Lingard in the past when Jose Mourinho was manager, but these reports have come out of the blue, especially with Conte hoping to bring in another winger in the shape of Adama Traore.

Therefore, O'Rourke has been left surprised given it looked for so long that Lingard would end up signing for the Hammers if he does leave the Red Devils in some capacity.

What did O'Rourke say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Another surprise link this one, I don't think anyone saw it coming."

Do Tottenham need Lingard?

It remains to be seen whether Lingard is exactly what they need, but attacking options are badly required in North London.

The likes of Steven Bergwijn and Heung Min Son are injured, Bryan Gil and Dele Alli, who are yet to score a goal from open play this season, aren't adding much.

The addition of Traore could add something different to Spurs' attack, but even he hasn't been directly involved in a single goal in the Premier League this season.

Therefore, bringing in someone like Lingard, who's not in a great moment with United, but has proven himself at this level previously, could give Conte and Tottenham the necessary spark to see them mount a serious top four challenge in the second half of the season.

