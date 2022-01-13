Francis Ngannou calls out Tyson Fury again despite Fernand Lopez's warning

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou insists he is still open to boxing Tyson Fury - despite his former trainer Fernand Lopez trying his best to put him off the idea.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou has talked up the possibility of facing the Gypsy King in a lucrative crossover bout.

But the ARES FC chief has warned his former pupil 'he would have to stop everything else and probably do nothing else for three years'.

Yet despite the warning from his old mentor, Ngannou insists he still wants to fight Fury anyway, as he believes they are both 'willing' to sort out a deal.

Speaking to DAZN, Ngannou said: "I do believe that that fight will happen.

"I think Tyson Fury wants that fight to happen too, so eventually it will happen at some point.

"I can’t say specifically when but for sure it’s gonna happen since we both are willing to make that fight happen.”

When asked about his chances by Betway Insider, Lopez gave a damning assessment of Ngannou's desire to face Fury in the boxing ring, suggesting he is only interested in the money involved.

He said: “I’m not sure Francis can ever challenge the stamina or endurance of Tyson Fury. All he can do is have a high defense, be elusive, close footwork, change direction.

"But eventually Tyson will wear him down, get him tired, work the body and then go up with the uppercut, and sooner or later Francis will give up because of the volume, because of the pressure shots and he will just go down.

"I don’t see how he can win the match, this is an opportunity for him to cash out.

1 of 20 Where was Francis Ngannou born? Bamenda Batie Buea Bertoua

"I’m not sure if you’re a UFC fighter it’s worth letting it all go and have three years of steady boxing training - how would you live your life, what would be your income? And after three years you may be competitive enough to stand there and keep throwing punches.

“We are not expecting anything brilliant, Francis is not a boxer. You train a lot to be a boxer. Boxing needs dedication, boxing needs sacrifice, you need years and years to train.

"So we know the outcome of that fight. The question is how much Francis Ngannou can make a lot of money, because he only has one shot.

"Objectively speaking, he cannot think about having a boxing career because his boxing skill will not be enough for him to become a boxer.”

READ MORE: Jon Jones will lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou, predicts Daniel Cormier

News Now - Sport News