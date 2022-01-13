Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock all feature near the top of the list for WWE's merchandise sellers for 2021.

US Bookies has published a list of the top merchandise sellers from WWE Shop last year based on their estimations, and the list may surprise you.

At the top of the list is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the highest-grossing WWE Superstar on WWE Shop, with his merch bringing in an estimated $3,657,224

Next on the list, which can be seen below, is John Cena, with the Hollywood megastar's merchandise on WWE Shop bringing in around $2,649,836.

The first active Superstar on the list is Alexa Bliss, which came as a surprise to fans when this list emerged on social media.

The former Raw Women's Champion brought in an impressive $1,645,945 in merch sales last year, according to the site, which is just shy of $500,000 more than Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Reigns, the Universal Champion's merch sales for 2021 came out to approximately $1,164,253, which is over $172,000 more than The Rock, whose merch sales sit at around $992,114.

The site also worked out the best selling items from WWE Shop, which explains why some of the WWE Superstars ranked as high as they did on the aforementioned list.

For example, WWE Shop is believed to have sold 1600 units of Stone Cold Steve Austin's legacy title belt, which sell for $850 each, which account for over $1,000,000 of his merch sales alone.

The same can be said for Alexa Bliss, with WWE Shop apparently selling just shy of 30,000 of her "Lilly" plush dolls, which accounted for $863,712 of her sales last year.

You can find out more detailed information about WWE merch sales for 2021 by clicking right here.

