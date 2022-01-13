Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022): Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Campaign, Gameplay and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly the next game to be released in the COD franchise in 2022 and we have all the latest news you need to know around this game before it comes out.

The hugely successful franchise has been around for well over a decade; however, the latest game, Call of Duty Vanguard, has been heavily criticised by the gaming community.

For those who have been playing the numerous games in the franchise for many years now, they will know Modern Warfare very well. The three games brought out under the Modern Warfare name were all quality and arguably some of the favourite games in the franchise.

It is great to see that we will see a new game around Modern Warfare come out again in the near future and there is a huge chance this could give Call of Duty the rebirth it needs.

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2:

Leaks

Update 13th January: Reliable leaker Tom Henderson revealed on YouTube that it is looking like it will be this year's Call of Duty title and this news will be revealed in the Summer.

He also mentioned that there are rumours that the title could be announced in October 2022 because of how poorly Vanguard is doing. There could also be a big Warzone update coming soon after.

Release Date

With this news only being recently announced, there is no information around the official release date of the game, we just know that it will be released in 2022. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.

Some rumours suggest it could be released in October 2022.

Trailer

With this game still in very very early development, there is currently no trailer. There will definitely be at least three - four trailers when the game is closer to being released and when they do go live, we will post them all right here.

Campaign

One of the main reasons for the game being so successful in the past is due to the great campaigns, and Modern Warfare had some of the best ever campaigns in the franchise.

Through these campaigns, we have seen Captain Price, Soap MacTavish and Ghost become famous characters over the years. Hopefully these characters will return to the Modern Warfare games.

Gameplay

For the time being, no gameplay footage has been teased or revealed by the developers of Modern War 2, but we expect this footage to be released in the next few months. When it is, you will be able to see it all right here.

