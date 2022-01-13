Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some of the big plans that WWE has for its Saudi Arabia show in February have now been leaked.

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia next month, with reports stating that WWE will be putting on a Premium Live Event in the country on February 19.

This is a change for WWE, with the show set to take place on a Saturday evening. All of the other Saudi Arabia shows in the past have taken place on a weekday.

However, the date of the show isn't the only noteworthy thing about it, at least if new reports are to be believed.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is planning on putting on an Elimination Chamber match at the Saudi Arabia show next month.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE is going to call the event 'Elimination Chamber', or if it will be called Crown Jewel or Super ShowDown and just have the gimmick match on the card.

This has apparently been in the works since WWE was last in Saudi Arabia in November 2021, a show that saw Brock Lesnar lose to Roman Reigns.

The report also explains that there has been some talk of WWE taping an episode of TV in Saudi Arabia in the future, so stay tuned for more on that front.

This has yet to be officially confirmed by WWE, so also make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any confirmation from WWE on the matter.

