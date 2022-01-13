Celtic transfer news: Ange eyeing £4m star who'd 'improve Hoops significantly'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Adam White believes Zinedine Ferhat would be a positive signing for Celtic if they can get a deal over the line for the Nimes winger.

Ferhat currently plays in Ligue 2, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, a move away from Nimes appears imminent.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ferhat?

Ferhat has featured in just seven league matches for Nimes this term, but his statistics last season were very impressive as he notched six goals and provided 10 assists in France's top division, although this was not enough to save his side from relegation.

His lack of game time in recent months has not stopped speculation linking him with a switch of clubs, though.

Celtic are reportedly keen on the forward, who is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt, while Montpellier and Saint-Etienne are also monitoring his situation.

What has White said about Ferhat potentially joining Celtic?

White has admitted that Celtic face fierce competition for Ferhat's signature. However, he feels the 28-year-old would add quality to the Hoops' squad if they can convince him to move to Glasgow.

White told GIVEMESPORT: “If they’re able to get hold of him, again, they’ve got a lot of competition from a number of Ligue 1 clubs who’ve been linked with him for some time, then they should absolutely go for that if they can, because I think he’d improve their team significantly.”

How would Ferhat fit into Celtic's starting XI?

Celtic already have two exciting forwards in their squad in the shape of Kyoto Furuhashi and Jota. The former has scored 16 goals in his maiden campaign at the club, while Jota has chipped in with eight goals of his own.

Furuhashi has often operated through the middle, while Jota has played from the left flank, meaning that manager Ange Postecoglou just needs a right winger to complete his front three.

This is where Ferhat comes into play.

The Algerian international is capable of playing in a variety of positions, but has spent the majority of his career on the right wing, suggesting that he could complement Furuhashi and Jota nicely.

If Celtic can land Ferhat, they could have a formidable trio up front, which may help the team reel in Rangers at the top of the table in the second half of the season.

