West Ham transfer news: David Moyes targeting raids for £35m PL duo this month

West Ham United remain focused on boosting their centre-half options and the Hammers' interest in James Tarkowski and Nathaniel Phillips has not gone away, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Injuries mean Craig Dawson and Issa Diop are currently the east Londoners' only fit central defenders.

What's the latest news involving Tarkowski and Phillips?

It was claimed last month that Moyes is keen on Burnley's Tarkowski and Phillips, of Liverpool, and talks were already underway with agents.

The Hammers boss is known to be a long-term admirer of Tarkowski, who has made 175 Premier League appearances, and - according to the Evening Standard - Burnley are looking to recoup £20million.

The report, however, suggests West Ham are not willing to fork out such a lucrative sum as the two-cap England international has entered the final six months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Turf Moor.

The Evening Standard also revealed prior to the opening of the transfer window that the east Londoners will push ahead with a move for Phillips, who has featured 17 times in the top flight.

A number of clubs have registered their interest in the 24-year-old and Liverpool have slapped a £15million price tag on the defender.

It comes after Phillips has failed to make a single Premier League appearance since the season got underway.

What has Dean Jones said about Tarkowski and Phillips?

Jones believes West Ham have their sights set on bolstering their options at the heart of their defence before the window slams shut.

The transfer insider feels Tarkowski and Phillips are still at the top of Moyes' shortlist of potential targets.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Everything I'm told about West Ham remains focused around the centre-back options that we've heard before.

"There's Tarkowski, who will obviously be really hard to get out of Burnley, and Nat Phillips."

Why are West Ham desperate to add defensive reinforcements?

West Ham suffered a huge blow when Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win over Liverpool in November.

The Hammers' worst fears were realised when Moyes confirmed the Italian will miss the remainder of the campaign.

West Ham were made to contend with another setback when Kurt Zouma sustained hamstring tendon damage during their 3-2 win over Chelsea last month.

The initial prognosis was that Zouma, who is the east Londoners' highest-earner following his £29.8million summer switch from Chelsea, would be out of action for months.

However, Moyes has revealed that Zouma is ahead of schedule in his recovery and may not be too far away from making his return.

