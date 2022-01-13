Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022): What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest news suggests that the next game coming to the Call of Duty franchise will be Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and we have all the latest information around the release of this game.

The games that have been involved in the COD franchise over the last decade have been great and have been a huge part of the gaming industry.

With the next generation consoles (the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S) now out, the developers are able to do even more with the game alongside the great graphics and this is great for gamers.

With these recent rumours surfacing on social media, many in the gaming community are dying to know when Modern Warfare 2 could be released.

Read More: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022): Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Campaign, Gameplay and All You Need To Know

What is the Release Date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Of course when a franchise which is so big in the gaming industry announces a game, there are lots of players who want to know when the game will be released.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is in very early development, and with this news only being recently announced, there is no information around the official release date of the game, we just know that it will be released in 2022. Some rumours suggest it could be released in October 2022.

This is very exciting news as we should start to receive a lot more information and previews around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 including gameplay, trailers, characters, weapons and a lot more.

There has been some amazing characters in the Call of Duty franchise, and a lot of them in the Modern Warfare games, including Captain Price and Ghost. This characters have been so loved by the gaming community that they have been back by Call of Duty as Operators in Call of Duty Warzone.

For those who have been playing the numerous games in the franchise for many years now, they will know Modern Warfare very well. The three games brought out under the Modern Warfare name were all quality and arguably some of the favourite games in the franchise.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing you with all the latest news and updates around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News