Spurs transfer news: Big update on Adama Traore price-tag as Conte eyes January deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones insists that Wolves want around £25m to sell Adama Traore to Tottenham Hotspur in the January window.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a potential deal to sign the Spain international as they look to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad.

What’s the latest with Adama?

He has somewhat struggled during his time at Wolves this season.

Under the management of Bruno Lage, he has remained a key asset and has played 18 times, although he has often been used as an impact substitute.

The winger has made a total of 18 appearances in the Premier League but just 10 of those have been starts.

Adama has not scored a goal nor has he provided an assist thus far this season but reports suggest that the club do not actually want to use him as a winger, instead aiming to transform him into a wing-back.

Per reports, Conte is keen on the deal and has informed Spurs’ boardroom that he needs three signings this month, including the recruitment of a wing-back.

Spurs tabled a bid for Adama in the summer but saw it rejected by Wolves, with reports suggesting the fee actually came to over £30m.

Indeed, Jones believes that he would have cost around £50m in the summer due to the club’s asking price but they have cut that in half amid Spurs’ interest.

Enter giveaway!

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer insider said: “This is a player that was £50 million six months ago so Wolves want at least half that.”

Vlahovic to Arsenal CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is £25m a good fee?

Roundly, yes.

Conte clearly wants Adama and reports actually suggested that he was interested in signing him for Chelsea when he was still playing for Middlesbrough.

As a result, the club need to back the Italian and ensure that a deal gets done for a player he has identified as a realistic target.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

Adama may be struggling at Wolves but a positional change could well bring the best out of him, as he would have far more space to burst into if he were moved into a deeper role on the pitch.

Pundit Paddy Kenny, indeed, believes that a positional change would see him “explode” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs should get the deal done.

News Now - Sport News