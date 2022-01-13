Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could make two more signings after Coutinho and Digne

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard wants to add a defensive midfielder and a centre-back to his Aston Villa squad before the end of the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Villans have made a positive start under Gerrard, picking up 12 points from eight league games since he arrived at the club in November, but the former Liverpool midfielder does not appear to be fully content yet and is looking to significantly strengthen his team this month.

Who have Villa signed so far in January?

We are not even halfway through the January transfer window, but Villa have already made two statement signings in the past week.

Firstly, they secured the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. The Brazilian playmaker will be at Villa Park for the rest of the season, and could be offered a permanent deal if he impresses in the Midlands.

On Thursday morning, it was officially confirmed that Lucas Digne has joined Steven Gerrard's side from Everton for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m.

What has O'Rourke said about Villa's plans for the rest of the transfer window?

Villa have caught the eye with their signings this month, but O'Rourke doesn't think they're finished just yet.

He believes that Gerrard will want to bring in reinforcements in two other areas of the pitch over the coming weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Getting Lucas Digne in, Philippe Coutinho, two good signings, I think. Probably, Gerrard, a defensive midfielder and a centre-back are his two main targets if he can get them.”

Who could Villa sign for these positions?

It is understood that Villa admire Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, who has shone at club and international level in recent years. However, getting a deal done for the 26-year-old is viewed as unlikely.

Another holding midfielder that Villa have been linked with is Brighton's Yves Bissouma who is into the final 18 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium.

In terms of defenders, Villa are reportedly keeping an eye on Joe Gomez at Liverpool. The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this season, and could be tempted by the prospect of more minutes on the pitch under Gerrard.

