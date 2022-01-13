Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe eyeing raid for 'aggressive' £50m PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Newcastle United have considered a move to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential exit from the Amex Stadium, with there also being interest from Aston Villa in this window.

What’s the latest with Bissouma?

He remains a key player under the management of Graham Potter.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is said to be interested in doing a deal to sign the Mali international, who is currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The midfielder, who has been hailed as "aggressive" by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, has been central to their form this season, and they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

Indeed, Dale Stephens, a former Brighton star, previously lauded Bissouma, claiming that "his feet are incredible".

Bissouma has made a total of 14 appearances in the Premier League, registering one assist, and The Athletic has claimed that he would cost around £50m in this transfer window.

Villa are also said to be eyeing a move and O’Rourke has now revealed that Eddie Howe’s side are considering a potential swoop this month.

Newcastle have already signed both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in this window as they look to climb out of trouble and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle are currently in the bottom three ahead of this weekend’s vital encounter against Watford, who are 17th. Victory in that game would go a long way to allaying fears of a drop into the second-tier.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "They've looked at Yves Bissouma as a possible option that they could maybe bring in but there will be competition for his signature."

Is this deal doable?

It would cost a small fortune but, ultimately, yes.

Brighton have set a price for Bissouma and it is one that Newcastle could theoretically reach.

They have all the money in the world behind them after their takeover and a deal to bring the midfielder into the club is absolutely not beyond them.

It remains to be seen, though, if Bissouma would be willing to move to Newcastle, especially given Brighton’s excellent form thus far this season.

They are currently in the top 10, while Newcastle are scrapping for survival.

They would have to put together a remarkable financial package to lure him to St James’ Park.

