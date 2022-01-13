Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derek Chisora has backed Anthony Joshua to avenge his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, although he didn't go into any detail about how he is going to do it.

'AJ' is currently locked in discussions to rematch the newly-crowned unified heavyweight champion later this year after being thoroughly outclassed by him in front of 62,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

His chances of getting his belts back have been written off by many, but 'Del Boy' believes his fellow Brit is more than capable of exacting revenge on the undefeated Ukrainian.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Chisora said: “I think AJ wins that second time round.

“When I spoke to him I asked him if he watched the fight back, he said he only watched four rounds because he didn’t like the way he boxed.

“I asked him what he was going to do [in the rematch], he said: ‘You’ll see.'”

Joshua admitted last week that this latest setback affected him more than being knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joshua said: “I have high expectations of myself.

“That’s why I felt like when I lost the first time I never made excuses but I had my reason.

"I took my loss but I knew I would get it back. So I just brushed that one. But this one hurt because I was 100 per cent.

"There were no problems. Everything was cool. I just went in there and just lost to the better man on the night, and it hurt.

"But it gave me motivation to pull myself out of that position. Mentally it killed me, and I fought my way back, and I will redeem myself.”

The Watford warrior has since spent time in Dubai and the United States trying out different gyms and coaches ahead of his contracted rematch with the Ukrainian this year.

He continued: "Let’s focus on what’s needed. It has to come from the top-down. I’m the last piece of the puzzle. I’m the last performance.

“So we’re talking about game-planning, mindset, brain training, our approach to sparring and what we’re getting out of it.

"Dietary needs, sleep, recovery, mindset training to what I’m listening to musically, motivational speeches, and stuff like that.

"This is the biggest stage of my career, fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world.

“I belong on the big stage. I belong as a champion. I belong amongst the names of this current generation.

"If I didn’t fight the best, I may have never lost. I know people have high expectations of me as well, and I think that’s why they are so shocked."

