Fans have called for WWE to put Corey Graves in the Royal Rumble match now that it's emerged that he's cleared to wrestle.

Last night, it was reported that Corey Graves had been taken off WWE's no-contact list and had been cleared to return to the ring.

Graves last wrestled a proper match for NXT in 2014 before being medically disqualified due to issues associated with concussions.

After his days in the ring came to an abrupt end, Graves was moved over to the commentary desk, where he now serves as one of WWE's top announcers.

Given the timing of the news, with the Royal Rumble taking place later this month, fans have been quick to take on social media to campaign for WWE to put Graves in the men's match.

One user was even pointing out how Graves could follow in the footsteps of Edge and Christian in returning to the ring in the Royal Rumble.

Likes Graves, both Edge and Christian were medically cleared by WWE years after being forced into retirement, and fans think that Graves could follow them in returning in the Rumble.

You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble live in the US on January 29 on Peacock, and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

